Gov. Moore to participate in Frederick Pride event, organizers say

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore plans to attend this year's Frederick Pride festival — the first time the state's sitting governor has done so, according to the Frederick Center, which organizes the event.

Moore, a Democrat who made LGBTQ+ inclusion part of his gubernatorial campaign platform, is expected to address the crowd at the Carroll Creek Amphitheater at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Kris Fair, the Frederick Center's executive director and a state delegate, said he hopes Moore will take the time to highlight the work being done in Annapolis to support LGBTQ communities across the state.

"There's nothing more impactful than when the governor decides that they're going to visit a Pride [event] out in Western Maryland — that's a huge statement," Fair said. "It's important to have a friend in the governor's mansion, and I think the community really feels it."

Since the first event in 2012, Fair said, Frederick Pride has grown from a crowd of about 300 people in Ballenger Creek Park to a "staple in the festival circuit" that attracts tens of thousands of people each year.

"It is such a unique event, and we are just thrilled to get the kind of recognition that Gov. Moore will bring," Fair said.

Planning ahead

Frederick Pride will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Carroll Creek Linear Park in downtown Frederick on Saturday.

For the safety of attendees, a portion of East Street between East Patrick Street and East All Saints Street will be closed for the duration of the event, according to a Frederick Police Department press release. Police officers will assist with traffic control.

With temperatures expected to peak near 100 degrees Saturday, organizers are urging all attendees to protect themselves from the sun and drink plenty of water.

Moore issued a State of Preparedness declaration on Thursday ahead of the incoming heat wave with information about ways to reduce the risk of heat-related illness, such as taking frequent breaks, wearing lightweight clothing and avoiding beverages that contain caffeine or alcohol.

"Please remain vigilant, stay hydrated, and remain in cool locations as much as possible, and please check on vulnerable family members and friends," Moore said in a press release announcing his declaration on Thursday.

At Frederick Pride, free water stations will be available at the Market Street, East Street, and Beverage Garden entrances to the festival. Additionally, there will be a designated cool-down room inside the C. Burr Artz Public Library.

In the event of a medical emergency, attendees can seek help at the medical tent, located near the amphitheater.

Volunteers and organizers with Frederick Pride, as well as police officers and emergency medical personnel, will be stationed throughout the park to provide assistance as needed.

"Our festival has happened before in this level of heat. We know that the temperature gets up there," Fair said. "We just want to make sure everybody is enjoying themselves, having a prideful day, and also having a safe day."