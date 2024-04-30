Gov. Mills to speak at Thomas College graduation in Waterville

Apr. 30—WATERVILLE — Thomas College will hold its 130th commencement next week with Gov. Janet Mills delivering an address to more than 200 graduates.

The in-person ceremony for those in undergraduate and graduate programs will be held Saturday, May 11, at 1 p.m. in the Alfond Athletic Center at the Waterville campus.

Mills is slated to deliver the commencement address following the student procession to the athletic center field house and the introductory speakers.

The undergraduate speaker is Molly Sottak of Belmont, New Hampshire, who is receiving a bachelor's degree in secondary education and English language arts. The graduate speaker will be Nathaniel White of Waterville, who is receiving a master's degree in educational leadership.

Conferring of honorary degrees will be handled by Mills, Gena Canning, and Bev and David Worthington.

Closing remarks will be delivered by college President Laurie Lachance, who recently announced that she will be retiring from the position by June 2025. Lachance has been at the helm of the Waterville college since 2012.

