Gov. Mike DeWine to sign legislation limiting student cellphone use in K-12 schools

Legislation to limit cellphone use in Ohio's public schools will head to the governor's desk.

The bill, which passed the Ohio House Wednesday, would require K-12 school districts to create a policy to reduce cellphone distractions and limit cellphone use as much as possible during school hours. The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce would create a model policy for schools that don't choose to create their own.

Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted have made student cellphone and social media use a priority.

"(Students) need a place at least for several hours a day to go and be students and have social interactions," Husted said at a roundtable with school district administrators in March.

The Senate passed the bill on April 24, which originally addressed military seals on diplomas. The Senate Education Committee added language about cellphone policies in schools. The Ohio House of Representatives approved the change on Wednesday.

If DeWine signs the bill, it would take effect July 1, 2025.

