Gov. Mike DeWine orders flags at half-staff in honor of fallen Euclid officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio governor has issued flags to be flown at half-staff in Cuyahoga County and the Ohio Statehouse area following the death of Euclid Police Officer Jacob Derbin in the line of duty Saturday night.

Sunday afternoon, Gov. Mike DeWine said the U.S. flag and the Ohio flag would be lowered on those public grounds today through the officer’s funeral at sunset.

“All other public buildings and grounds throughout the state may fly the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio at half-staff at their discretion for the same time period,” the governor said in a statement.

Derbin, 23, was shot and killed while responding to a disturbance at a home around 10 p.m. Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer described the officer as an “incredible” person.

