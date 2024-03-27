Gov. Mike DeWine lowers flags for former lawmaker, Hamilton County auditor Brigid Kelly

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered flags be flown at half-staff in honor of former state lawmaker and Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly.

Kelly, 40, died Tuesday after a two-year battle with cancer.

The flags will be lowered at the Ohio Statehouse, other state government buildings in downtown Columbus and on all public buildings and grounds in Hamilton County on the day of Kelly's funeral. Services are pending.

"Fran and I are saddened by the death of Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly. Brigid dedicated much of her career to public service, first as a Norwood city councilwoman, then as a state representative, and then as Hamilton County auditor," DeWine said in a statement. "Like many who worked with her, I knew Brigid to be cordial, collaborative, and willing to work with both parties to help advance the interests of Ohioans."

Her death was met with heartfelt tributes from friends and former colleagues about the impact that Kelly had on Hamilton County and Ohio.

“Rep. Brigid Kelly was one of the best lawmakers I have had the honor to serve with in the Ohio General Assembly," Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington, said. "Her kind, principled servant leadership embodied the best of politics and all that we as public servants aspire to be."

Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, remembered Kelly as "a good person and a fearless advocate for what she believed in." He said, in a statement, that Kelly was "always a straight shooter."

As a state lawmaker, Kelly championed a law that eliminated sales taxes on feminine hygiene products, called a "pink tax," and another that allowed veterinarians to get credit toward their loans for providing free spay and neuter services. She also worked to increase the state's minimum wage, legalize sports betting and improve conditions for workers.

In addition to her time at the Ohio Statehouse, Kelly served as a member of Norwood City Council and as Hamilton County auditor. She resigned from the latter position last week.

Rep. Jessica Miranda, D-Forest Park, asked DeWine to lower the flags in honor of Kelly. Miranda wrote in her request: “Rep. Kelly left an indelible mark on so many through her servant leadership, humility, kindness and work ethic. A principled voice for civility in politics and a champion of Ohio and all the working people who keep our state moving every day, Rep. Kelly’s legacy should be honored through this symbolic gesture today through her funeral service.”

In addition, Hamilton County commissioners ordered the flags of county-owned buildings to be flown at half-staff and planned to light up buildings in green to honor Kelly.

Jessie Balmert is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine lowers flags for former lawmaker Brigid Kelly