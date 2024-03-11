Gov. Mike DeWine backs Matt Dolan in Ohio's Republican U.S. Senate primary

Republican Ohio Sen. Matt Dolan, now a U.S. Senate candidate, speaks during a press conference with Gov. Mike DeWine unveiling the STRONG Ohio bill in October 2019 to address gun violence.

Gov. Mike DeWine endorsed Matt Dolan in Ohio's U.S. Senate race on Monday, a surprise decision by the governor to wade into a competitive Republican primary.

In a letter released Monday, the governor and First Lady Fran DeWine said Dolan is a "proven conservative" who helped bring jobs to Ohio. Dolan, a state senator from Chagrin Falls, is running against businessman Bernie Moreno and Secretary of State Frank LaRose in the March 19 primary.

The winner will take on Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in one of the country's most high-profile U.S. Senate races.

"Matt’s service, experience, and integrity will make him the most effective voice for Ohio’s interests on the national stage," the DeWines wrote. "He cares deeply about the future of our state and nation. He is determined to protect America here at home and abroad, and he knows that nothing is more important to our security than a strong national defense."

The nod from DeWine came one week before the March 19 election and just days after former U.S. Sen. Rob Portman threw his support behind Dolan. The governor declined to back a candidate in the 2022 primary to replace Portman and said recently that Dolan, LaRose and Moreno would all make good senators.

"My focus this year is going to be on the Senate race and waiting to see who the Republican voters in Ohio select to run for the United States Senate," DeWine told reporters in late February. "Once that is decided, I'm going to do whatever I can to help that candidate be elected to the Senate. Republican control of the Senate is very important."

DeWine boasts deep political ties as the state's top Republican, which could give Dolan an edge in the final days of the race. But the governor also has a complicated relationship with his party: He keeps his distance from former President Donald Trump and has clashed with conservatives over COVID-19, gun reforms and transgender health care.

Trump endorsed Moreno in the Ohio primary. While the former president has yet to visit Ohio this year, surrogates including Donald Trump Jr. and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem have hit the campaign trail with Moreno in recent weeks.

Despite the Trump endorsement, polling and campaign behavior suggest the race remains close. A SurveyUSA poll released last week showed Moreno barely edging out Dolan, with 23% of likely voters still undecided. The pro-Moreno Club for Growth dropped an attack ad against Dolan prior to the poll's publication.

Moreno's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesman for LaRose declined to comment on DeWine's endorsement.

"Matt Dolan has a vision for the future," the DeWines wrote. "He listens. He fights. And, he knows how to get results for Ohio."

USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau reporter Laura Bischoff contributed.

Haley BeMiller is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Gov. Mike DeWine endorses Matt Dolan in Ohio Senate race 2024