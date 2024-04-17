Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham calls special session to begin in July

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

A special session of the New Mexico Legislature will convene July 18, called by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham who said that lawmakers need to address issues of public safety for New Mexicans.

“While we made some progress toward a safer New Mexico during the 30-day day session, we agree that we must do more,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said in an April 17 news release.

Today, I announced that I'm calling the New Mexico Legislature into special session on Thursday, July 18 to take up additional public safety protections that New Mexicans demand. I look forward to working with NM lawmakers to make our state safer.https://t.co/AhLvrr2Jfp pic.twitter.com/EgJQ4TOAsJ — Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) April 17, 2024

“The special session in July will enable us to deliver additional statutory changes that reduce the danger and risk New Mexico communities face every day. The best proposals for making our state safer will be under consideration, and I welcome input from my colleagues in the legislature.”

Lujan Grisham said the special session may be completed "within several days," a strategy she said she discussed with legislative leaders.

