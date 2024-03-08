Gov. McMaster signs open carry bill into law

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill Thursday allowing anyone who legally owns a gun and is older than 18 to carry it in public. A federal background is required.

South Carolina considers joining much of US in open gun carry

Guns would still be banned in schools, courthouses, and government buildings.

People can still apply for concealed weapons permits.

Rock Hill Pastor C.T. Kirk talked about the impact violent crime has on communities during an event in January.

“So many times, we don’t know the ramifications of our actions,” said Kirk, Sanctuary of Life Outreach Center. “We think when we’re killing, we’re hurting one person, but we don’t realize the generational impact it has on a family.”

The event’s purpose was to raise awareness about youth crime in York County.

He believes the new constitutional carry law could increase violent crime.

“I think it will be easier to get a gun from a family member, easier to get a gun from a parent that may not lock up guns, because now you’re saying, ‘You don’t need classes to be a responsible gun owner.’”

The law also provides millions of dollars for free gun training and adds stiffer penalties for criminals possessing guns when they shouldn’t.

Supporters said it eliminates barriers, such as long waits and high fees, which can keep qualified citizens from their right to carry.

“I just kind of believe in the Second Amendment anyway,” said Linda Bradenbaugh, a citizen.

Bradenbaugh said she sees the merit in eliminating barriers to responsible gun ownership.

“Nowadays everything has changed,” she said. “It’s not the 80s anymore. It’s scary out there.”

