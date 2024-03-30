Gov. Little approves tweak in county borders

Mar. 30—Gov. Brad Little signed a bill Thursday that will alter the boundaries for Latah and Clearwater counties.

House Bill 646 aims to create a clearly defined boundary that marks the edge of these counties, as well as Bonner, Benewah, Kootenai and Shoshone counties.

It is the result of a three-year effort led by Latah County Surveyor John Elsbury. He said earlier this month that these counties share an ambiguous north-south boundary line. This ambiguity is largely because the line stems from an unclear origin point at the mouth of the north fork of the Clearwater River.

When counties were established over the years, that line shifted and there are no markers on the ground that define it.

Elsbury said the boundary line was defined years ago by a "gentleman's agreement," between counties because the cost of actually surveying that boundary would be too expensive.

Elsbury worked with other counties to create a new line that falls along existing monuments, which he said eliminates the large surveying cost. These counties signed a joint ordinance agreeing to the change.

"It's just extremely inconvenient for counties not to be able to be consistent in their appraisal of lands," Elsbury told the Daily News on Friday.

Elsbury's goal with the legislation, which was sponsored by Rep. Lori McCann, was to minimize the amount of change in property tax revenues for the affected counties. The biggest property owner in this section of northern Idaho is the federal government, which does not pay taxes.

Now that the bill has been signed, Elsbury said the next step is to work with the Idaho State Tax Commission on creating an updated county boundary map so assessors can see precisely where the new line is.

"Now we need to make it more user-friendly so that the various assessor staffs can make sense of it and use it as a guide as they identify parcels that need to have their legal descriptions amended," he said.

Counties are not authorized to change a landowner's deeded land description, Elsbury said. But counties can notify them that the government is assessing different parcel lines, so the landowners can amend their deeds themselves.

Elsbury said he was "ecstatic" that the bill was passed, and believes it will help alleviate a "legal headache" for counties.

