Gov. Lee visits TN National Guard troops ahead of border deployment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gov. Bill Lee flew across the state Saturday afternoon to meet with members of the Tennessee National Guard ahead of their deployment to the southern U.S. border.

The event happened nearly a month after Lee and a dozen other Republican governors traveled to Texas to discuss border security.

During that February visit, Lee committed to deploying two extra waves of Tennessee National Guard troops to support the Lone Star State’s efforts to improve border security.

PREVIOUS: Gov. Lee, other GOP governors visit Texas to discuss border security

On Saturday, March 2, Lee and his wife flew from John C. Tune Airport to Millington-Memphis Airport, where he greeted Maj. Gen. Warner Ross as soon as he stepped off the plane. News 2’s Blake Eason served as the pool reporter for the trip.

After arriving at Millington Tennessee National Guard Armory, Ross addressed several dozen troops who volunteered for a border deployment, saying he asked for 100 soldiers to volunteer, but roughly 400 showed up for the mission.

The group at the armory was the first of two waves that will be deployed through the spring, according to Ross.

Lee told the soldiers it was an honor to stand before him before he described his recent border visit, calling the various acts of human and drug trafficking a “crisis for our country.” He said that things have to change and the soldiers are part of that change.

RELATED: TN Senate passes resolution in support of sending troops to US border in Texas

“It’s not lost on us that your family serves, as well,” Lee said, adding that he and his wife will pray for the soldiers and their families as they support America by carrying out this mission.

According to the governor, the lives of roughly 7 million Tennesseans are affected by what’s happening at the southern border, so both Army and Air National Guardsmen are all involved in this mission. Lee also shared how proud he is of the way Tennesseans volunteer.

A number of lawmakers were in attendance at Saturday’s event — including U.S. Rep. David Kustoff (R-Tenn.), state Rep. Chris Hurt (R-Halls), state Rep. Debra Moody (R-Covington), state Rep. Chris Todd (R-Madison County, state Sen. Brent Taylor (R-Memphis), and state Sen. Ed Jackson (R-Jackson) — so they joined Lee and his wife to mingle with the soldiers following the address.

