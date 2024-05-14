Gov. Laura Kelly officially signs ‘SOUL’ foster care bill

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Gov. Laura Kelly officially signed off on a new law, creating a “SOUL” Family for foster kids.

House Bill 2536 creates a new option for children in foster care. It gives kids who are 16 and up the opportunity to choose their family.

The bill originally passed back in April, but Kelly signed it in person on May 14, 2024. She spoke about the importance of creating a new pathway for foster kids.

“Oh, it was just so endearing to you to see these kids who are no longer kids but have lived the experience of foster care,” Kelly told us. “And really, it was the brainstorm of a child who had lived that experience.”

Kansas is the first state to adopt the new program. It was created by the “Annie E. Casey Foundation” — a private philanthropy group based in Maryland.

