Gov. Laura Kelly issues state of disaster emergency due to severe weather

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is issuing a state of disaster emergency in the aftermath of severe storms that passed over Kansas Sunday night.

Kelly issued a verbal state of disaster emergency proclamation just after 8 a.m. on Monday, May 20 due to severe weather which caused thousands of power outages across the state and into Missouri. This declaration activates the Kansas Response Plan and the ability to expedite state agency assistance to communities that need help.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management is coordinating requests for support from counties impacted by the severe weather.

93,000 lose power due to severe weather in Kansas, Missouri

