Gov. Kristi Noem to give flooding update Saturday morning

Gov. Kristi Noem is expected to hold a virtual 7 a.m. press conference Saturday about flood conditions across the area, according to a press release from her office late Friday night.

Noem will be joined by Mayor Paul TenHaken, Secretary of Public Safety Bob Perry and other emergency response professionals, the release states.

The Governor posted a short update on X, formerly Twitter, at about 1:30 p.m. Friday, saying she had visited several of the areas soaked by heavy rain Thursday night. She offered tips for homeowners, and mentioned how state officials were working with county officials.

"Be safe," she said. "Take care of your neighbors."

Quick update on the rain and flooding across much of South Dakota… pic.twitter.com/P1I8867Jsd — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) June 21, 2024

