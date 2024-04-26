Gov. Kristi Noem Admits To Shooting One Of Her Dogs In New Book

Conventional wisdom suggests it’s not politically smart to brag about killing puppies, but South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is challenging that theory.

In a new book, “No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward,” Noem reveals that she once killed a 14-month-old wirehaired pointer because she was “less than worthless” as a hunting dog.

Even stranger: She suggests her willingness to kill the animal is a political selling point since it shows she will do anything that needs to be done, no matter how “difficult, messy and ugly” it may be.

And it was definitely all three of those things based on an advance copy obtained by the Guardian.

Noem writes the dog, Cricket, had an “aggressive personality” and needed training before she could be used to hunt pheasant, per the Guardian’s review.

Although Noem thought taking Cricket hunting with older dogs would calm her down, she kept ruining things by “chasing all those birds and having the time of her life.”

An electronic collar also failed to bring Cricket under control — a fact that she said became woefully apparent after the hunt when Noem stopped to talk with a local family. Cricket managed to escape the truck and attack the family’s chickens, “crunching [each chicken] to death with one bite, then dropping it to attack another.”

Noem ended up paying the family for the chickens Cricket killed, and said the dog’s reaction throughout the incident was “the picture of pure joy.”

“I hated that dog,” Noem writes, per the Guardian. She calls Cricket “untrainable,” “dangerous to anyone she came in contact with” and “less than worthless … as a hunting dog.”

Noem writes she realized at that moment that she had to put Cricket down, and shot the animal in a gravel pit.

“It was not a pleasant job,” she writes, “but it had to be done.”

The hardest part, Noem writes, may have been when her kids came home from school and her daughter, Kennedy, asked, “Hey, where’s Cricket?”

Noem thought enough of the dog-killing anecdote to tweet it out to her followers, saying, “If you want more real, honest, and politically INcorrect stories that’ll have the media gasping....”

We love animals, but tough decisions like this happen all the time on a farm. Sadly, we just had to put down 3 horses a few weeks ago that had been in our family for 25 years.



If you want more real, honest, and politically INcorrect stories that’ll have the media gasping,… pic.twitter.com/bKhpUkchHV — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) April 26, 2024

But plenty of other people were gasping at her, too.

“I love animals…that’s why I shoot them” https://t.co/OCyglqcZth — Puppy (@liberalpuppy) April 26, 2024

You’re a piece of shit .

Professional trainer might have helped that dog .

And the poor goat .

Shame on you .

What a horrific act of ignorance .

What a horrible role model you are . https://t.co/shL8fjlL1T — Teddi Murphy (@murphy_teddi) April 26, 2024

Kristi Noem murdered a puppy. End of story. https://t.co/Ezip4dBtG0 — Casey Stegman (@cstegman) April 26, 2024

This is fucking deranged - like so bad it’s even hard to read https://t.co/kSOP5ZSQ7e — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 26, 2024

I always knew Kristi Noem was awful but grotesquely killing her own dog and bragging about it in a book should end her career forever. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) April 26, 2024

Kristi Noem is trash.



Decades with hunting- and bird-dogs, and the number I've killed because they were chicken-sharp or had too much prey drive is ZERO. Puppies need slow exposure to birds, and bird-scent.



She killed a puppy because she was lazy at training bird dogs, not… — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 26, 2024

Truly can't wrap my mind around Kristi Noem bragging about murdering a 14-month-old puppy and somehow thinking it makes her look good. More like Jeffrey Dahmer with veneers. https://t.co/UImrZFSNS4 — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) April 26, 2024

