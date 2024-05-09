Gov. Kim Reynolds signs Iowa's $8.91 billion state budget into law

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed the state's $8.91 billion budget into law for the upcoming fiscal year.

Reynolds, a Republican, signed 10 appropriations bills into law Thursday afternoon. The legislation contains money for a range of state agencies and departments for fiscal year 2025, which begins July 1.

The money for most agencies comes from Iowa's general fund, while other funds, like the Road Use Tax Fund and Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund, pay for specific programs like road and building repairs and construction.

The spending marks an increase of 4.2%, or $361 million, over last year’s spending of $8.55 billion.

Republican lawmakers, who hold majorities in the Iowa House and Senate, budgeted far below the legal limit of 99% of state revenues.

Iowa is projected to end the coming fiscal year with a $2.41 billion surplus, $929.9 million in reserve funds and $3.76 billion in the state’s Taxpayer Relief Fund.

In addition to funding, the budget bills include several items setting state policy, like a ban on diversity, equity and inclusion offices at Iowa's public universities.

