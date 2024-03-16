Gov. Kemp names new Adjutant General for Georgia National Guard

Gov. Brian Kemp named a new Adjutant General for the Georgia National Guard on Friday, changing some of the organizational leadership for the division.

The announcement follows after Major General Thomas Carden’s appointment to Deputy Commander of the U.S. Northern Command and Vice Commander of the U.S. Element, North American Aerospace Defense Command, at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado left the role temporarily unfilled.

Kemp named Major General Richard “Dwayne” Wilson to the position in a recent announcement.

Before his selection as the Adjutant General by Kemp, Wilson served as the Assistant Adjutant General of the Georgia Army National Guard, a role he’d been in since October 2020.

“On behalf of all Georgians, I want to congratulate Major General Wilson on this new position of leadership as he continues his service to our state and Armed Forces,” Kemp said in a statement, also expressing gratitude and congratulations to Carden. “I look forward to working with him to ensure the safety and well-being of the people of Georgia. Marty, the girls, and I also want to extend our congratulations and thanks to Major General Carden, who has served with great distinction during his time as the Adjutant General.”

According to the governor’s office, in addition to several degrees and a lifetime of military service, Wilson was decorated with the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal and the Army and Air Force Commendation medals.

Now promoted to Adjutant General, Wilson’s own position was made vacant and Colonel Jason Fryman was named to the Assistant Adjutant General role, going forward.

“The entire Kemp family is grateful for Colonel Fryman’s continued willingness to serve in this new capacity,” Kemp said. “We look forward to his contributions in this leadership role and his ongoing commitment to the Guard and Georgians everywhere.”

Fryman is also a long-serving and decorated veteran of the armed forces.

The governor’s office said he has earned the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with the Silver Oak Leaf Cluster, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal with Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Meritorious Unit Commendation, the National Defense Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal with 2 Campaign stars, Global War on Terrorism-Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism-Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal, the Combat Action Badge, and Master Army Aviator Badge.

