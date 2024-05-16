Gov. Kelly signs omnibus budget

TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Thursday, Governor Laura Kelly signed House Bill 2551 which increases funding for water quality and quantity issues, workforce development and mental health needs.

The budget will provide $8.3 million to promote financial aid and scholarships, add $10 million to the state water plan fund, add $4.5 million to the Mental Health Intervention Pilot and invest $26.5 million into building a new psychiatric hospital in Wichita.

“I am proud of the Legislature’s bipartisan work to ensure we continue to make investments into our state water plan fund, strengthen our workforce, and make progress in addressing Kansans’ mental health needs,” Kelly said. “This funding supports my administration’s work to address critical infrastructure needs, grow our economy, and make Kansas the best place in the country to live, work, and raise a family.”

Kelly also made several line-item vetos that can be found here.

