Gov. Kelly signs bill to increase funding for airports

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Governor Laura Kelly on Thursday signed a house bill that increases investment in Kansas’ public airports.

The bill is aimed at improving airport accessibility and safety. It increases the annual funding for the Kansas Airport Improvement Program from $5 million to $15 million. The governor’s office says the increase will allow public airports to modernize and address infrastructure needs.

“This bill is a critical investment in our state’s aviation infrastructure, ensuring our public use general aviation airports have the resources they need to thrive,” Gov. Kelly said in a news release. “By boosting funding to the Aviation Fund, we’re enhancing safety and supporting economic development across Kansas.”

The additional resources will support initiatives such as pavement improvement, safety enhancements and automated weather observation systems, which are crucial for air ambulance services in rural areas.

“Increasing funding for airport improvement projects will improve travel experience, create good-paying jobs in our local economies, and increase passenger safety,” said Kansas State Senator Ethan Corson, District 7. “Thanks to this bill, Kansans will be better connected to communities large and small, and our airports will be able to meet the growing demand for air travel.”

