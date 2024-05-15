Gov. Kelly signs bill expanding special education funding by $75.5M

TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Wednesday, Gov. Laura Kelly Signed Senate Bill 387 which provides funding for K-12 education and makes expansions into special education.

SB 387 will see $75.5 million in additional funds go toward expanding special education state aid, according to a press release from the Office of the Governor. The additional funds will have $65.5M from the new State General Fund, $2.5M from the American Rescue Plan Act and $7.5M collected in the 2023 school year.

According to the press release, the funds will help recruit and retain special education staff and ensure services are provided to students with Individualized Educational Plans.

“Fully funding special education benefits each and every student and shows that Kansas supports and values our educators,” Kelly said. “I appreciate the Legislature’s willingness to collaborate in a bipartisan manner to secure this increased funding. This is only the first step, as we must continue increasing special education funding in future years to meet the state’s obligation.”

SB 387 also:

Provides $5M to expand access to childcare.

Includes $23.7M from the Children’s Initiatives Fund for Early Childhood Block Grant supporting the healthy development of students.

Continues to fund the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Program.

Includes $1.3M for a mentorship program for early-career educators and $1.8 million for teacher development.

Includes $5M in grants to make school improvements, improve school safety, purchase equipment and hire school resource officers.

