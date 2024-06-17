Gov. Kelly formally announces special session on tax cuts, as Chiefs negotiations heat up

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly issued a formal proclamation that a special legislative session will begin on Tuesday, after previously announcing the June 18 start date on May 29.

Throughout the year Kelly has threatened the Legislature that she would call a special session if they failed to pass a comprehensive tax plan, but waited to put pen to paper until the Friday before the announced date. The announcement comes just a day after legislative leaders and the governor reached an agreement on a tax bill.

“When legislators return for a special session on Tuesday, I look forward to working with them to swiftly deliver responsible, meaningful tax cuts for all Kansans,” Kelly said. “We are poised to put money back in Kansans’ pockets while maintaining our state’s strong fiscal foundation.”

Proclamation touts Laura Kelly's own tax bill

In the proclamation, Kelly touts her own proposed tax bill that never received a vote and says that the Legislature was "unable to pass sustainable, comprehensive tax relief" during the regular session. Three tax bills passed both chambers, but Kelly vetoed them due to their inclusion of a single-rate, or flat tax, on income or for what she called unsustainable cuts to state revenues.

The special session is set to start on 9 a.m. on Tuesday, and the proclamation says it will meet to "pass sustainable, comprehensive tax relief." But once a special session is called, lawmakers can decide to work on bills outside the scope of what the governor requests.

Kansas going on the offensive with Chiefs negotiations?

Though taxes have dominated talks in the legislature all year, the potential relocation of the Kansas City Chiefs to Kansas has been top of mind for many.

"Sports and entertainment transcends politics, right. It's a human interest, because all the media requests we're getting, most of them aren't about my tax cuts," Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, said on Thursday.

Masterson said a bill like the one proposed at the end of the veto session, which would've funded 100% of the Chiefs stadium costs through Sales Tax and Revenue (STAR) Bonds, is a nonstarter. But in subsequent communications with the Chiefs he said he believes that it's a serious conversation and that something can be done to get them across the river.

The Kansas City Chiefs are considering a move to Kansas after Jackson County, Missouri, voters rejected extending an additional sales tax for stadium reservations.

Masterson said one of his biggest questions for the Chiefs was why now? And that in his communication with the organization that building a facility at the magnitude of a sports stadium takes years.

"I think they think there's a sense that they're already a little behind the eight ball and they need to make some decisions pretty quickly," Masterson said.

But legislative leadership has stressed that a deal with the Chiefs would only be attempted after tax reform is passed. The Kansas City Royals also signaled that it'd seek to explore potential economic development deals in Kansas as well.

"The highest priority is the tax bill. That's No. 1. There's not even close second, but it doesn't mean while we're here and in town with this timeframe looming on us that we can't also take a look at that and see if we can create a win-win. Our priorities would be that the taxpayers aren't on the line for anything," Masterson said.

How long will Kansas Legislature special session last?

Though the special session is set to start on Tuesday, lawmakers who are on committees that oversee either the tax bill or the Chiefs bill are expected to be in on Monday for hearings. The session is only expected to last a day, but could be extended to craft other bills or attempt an override if the bills are vetoed by the governor.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas Statehouse back in session on Tuesday for tax and Chiefs bills