Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoes school cellphone ban, prompting criticism from schools chief

Gov. Katie Hobbs has vetoed a bill intended to limit students' cellphone use during the school day, prompting criticism from State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne.

House Bill 2793, introduced by Rep. Beverly Pingerelli, R-Peoria, would have directed school districts and charter schools to develop and enforce policies that "limit the use of wireless communication devices by students during the school day" and restrict student access to social media platforms while on school internet.

The bill made exceptions for students to use cellphones for educational purposes and during emergencies. It passed both the House and Senate along party lines, with Democrats opposed.

"Too many students are spending far too much time plugged into their phones and not engaged in school," Pingerelli said during a House Education Committee meeting in February. During that meeting, Rep. Laura Terech, D-Phoenix, noted that a law already exists directing schools to adopt policies "regarding the use of technology and the internet while at school."

Hobbs vetoed Pingerelli's bill on April 8, saying it would have established an "unnecessary mandate for an issue schools are already addressing."

On Friday, Horne criticized Hobbs' decision, saying that educators should not have to tolerate students scrolling on their cellphones while trying to teach. "Every instructional minute is precious," Horne said in a news release.

He also said that cellphone use during the school day increases instances of bullying.

Some Arizona school districts have already taken it upon themselves to limit cellphone use during school hours.

This school year, the Scottsdale Unified School District implemented an "away for the day" policy for its elementary and middle schoolers, requiring them to turn off and store cellphones during the school day. Arlington Elementary School, a small school west of Buckeye, purchased cellphone lockers for students after its governing board voted in March to prohibit cellphone use during school hours. The Buckeye Union High School District recently purchased lockable cellphone pouches from a brand called Yondr for the rooms used for in-school suspensions at its three high schools and for its alternative school.

School districts across Arizona have also joined schools nationwide in suing the owners of TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat, alleging the social media giants have knowingly contributed to a mental health crisis among their students and forced them to divert resources to address it.

According to a 2022 survey from the National Center for Education Statistics, 76% of schools nationwide said they prohibited non-academic cellphone use during the school day.

Bills similar to the one introduced by Pingerelli have seen success in other states. In 2023, Florida's governor signed a bill directing teachers to designate areas for cellphones during class and prohibiting TikTok on district-owned devices and through school internet. Last month, Indiana's governor signed a law directing schools to limit cellphone use during the school day. That law received broad bipartisan support.

