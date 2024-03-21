Gov. Justice still considering special legislative session

Mar. 21—By GREG JORDAN

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice was still looking Wednesday at having a special legislative session in April and said he hopes to call senators and delegates back to Charleston "the sooner the better" to address various issues.

The governor was asked during an online administrative briefing about when a special session could begin. Justice said last week that he was looking at calling a special session in April, but was told that House Speaker Roger Hanshaw had spoken about convening a special session in May. The 2024 session of the West Virginia Legislature began Jan. 10 and adjourned at midnight on March 9.

"I don't think I came out and said we're going to do this in April," Justice said. "In all honesty, I still believe April is a real possibility, but all I'm telling you is between now and June 30 at some point in time, we're going to bring everybody back in special session. We're going to surely work with the leadership and everyone. But at the same time, there are issues that we have that would be very difficult to address by bringing them back later and that wouldn't be good because we could not get it done."

Justice said that he plans to address several issues during a special session. Tax breaks for the state's citizens are among these uses, and he said these breaks could be paid for thanks to "an unprecedented economic run" in the state.

One tax break would serve young families needing help with paying for their children's daycare expenses.

Another tax break Justice wants the Legislature to consider would serve West Virginia's elderly population, especially ones with low incomes. This legislation would include a break on property taxes through Homestead Exemption.

During the administrative briefing, Justice announced that the state had been awarded $1,093,000 million in non-federal match funds to Congressionally Directed Spending, enhancing the state's critical infrastructure and addressing community needs. Part of this funding is going to projects in southern West Virginia's counties.

"These investments demonstrate our dedication to crucial improvements in the state's infrastructure, and I am proud that we are able to provide this support," Justice said. "These matches are not only a boost to the state's economic growth but also enhance the quality of life for our citizens. It's a clear signal of our unwavering commitment to the well-being and prosperity of our residents."

Entities receiving funding include:

— Shady Spring Public Service District in Raleigh County.

The Shady Spring PSD has secured $2 million from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA), with a $500,000 non-federal match from the Governor's Office. The project, Glen Morgan Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade, aims to replace and expand the plant's equipment, enhancing its capacity to 1.6 million gallons per day and preventing future equipment failures. — Town of Alderson in a project serving Monroe and Greenbrier counties as well.

The town of Alderson has received $372,000 from the US EPA, with a $93,000 non-federal match from the Governor's Office. The funding is for the town of Alderson Water System Rehabilitation and Expansion Project, which will cover pre-award expenses and the design phase of a water project.

This project aims to upgrade the current water system and extend service to Riverside Rest, enhancing water service reliability and fire protection in Greenbrier, Monroe, and Summers counties.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

