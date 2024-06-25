Gov. Justice celebrates new cabins, upgrades at Coopers Rock State Forest

Jun. 24—MORGANTOWN — Gov. Jim Justice and two members of his team came to Coopers Rock State Forest Monday afternoon to celebrate progress on new cabins and infrastructure upgrades to boost tourism there—and to celebrate similar progress all across the state park system.

Justice, Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby and Division of Natural Resources Director Brett McMillion offered their comments in front of one of the A-frame stargazing cabins under construction. The cabin's plywood outside walls await the addition of exterior siding.

McMillion opened, praising the $12.7 million investment in cabins—including five stargazing cabins and seven more new cabins—and campground upgrades, along with $2.5 million for improvements in water and wastewater treatment facilities.

He was particularly pleased, he said, that 80 % to 90 % of the contracted work has gone to West Virginia firms.

Coopers Rock forest is one of state's top performers financially, he said. At the end of May it was 86 % self-sufficient and should reach 100 % through the improvements.

State investment in the parks system statewide is paying off, he said. In Fiscal Year 2021, the system generated $24 million in revenue ; at the end of May and FY 2024, it was $34 million.

"It's amazing to see these improvements coming to fruition, " he said. And he's looking forward to seeing the new and returning vistors as a result of the investments.

Ruby said the state has 36 parks, nine state forests and three rail-trails. Statewide they've surpassed $250 million in improvements. "It's just incredible to see some of these things."

They've not only caught up on deferred maintenance, but undertaken new projects such as the new lodge at Cacapon State Park and opening new parts at Summersville and Elk River Trail. Across the system, they've upgraded every cabin and added new campsites and recreation. "I think it's important that we celebrate those."

Coopers Rock will start taking reservations for the new cabins in August and they will open in the fall.

Justice wrapped up the event, offering his familiar praise for teamwork. "I think all of us pull the rope together and that's really what makes us go. ... If we continue in West Virginia on the pathway we're on, right now the stars are the limit.

He pointed out his term is nearly at an end, and the work has to continue after he leaves office. "All of us together make it happen."

The work they've done during his time, he said, has reversed and advanced the state's reputation. "We're the best. We're the absolute best."

