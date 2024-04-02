Gov. Justice announced FY 2024 revenue collections $552.9 million ahead of estimate

Apr. 2—CHARLESTON — West Virginia's governor announced Monday that West Virginia's General Revenue collections for March 2024, the ninth month of Fiscal Year 2024, came in at $487.4 million, which is $94.8 million above the official estimate.

Cumulative collections for Fiscal Year 2024 of more than $4.068 billion stand at $522.9 million ahead of the cumulative estimate, Justice said.

"West Virginia's fiscal resilience continues to shine with March's incredible revenue surplus," Gov Jim Justice said. "With our cumulative collections now standing at $522 million ahead of estimates with three months remaining in the fiscal year, West Virginia is well-positioned for a strong finish despite the small monthly downtick in February.

"My commitment to responsible financial management and wise use of our surplus dollars remains unwavering, because we've shown time and time again that when we put West Virginians first, and prioritize their needs and wants, it propels our rocket ship higher and farther," Justice said. "As we continue to climb, I will keep steering the ship with care, ensuring that every move boosts us towards a future where all West Virginians can reach for the stars."

March Personal Income Tax collections totaled $198.3 million and year-to-date collections totaled nearly $1.635 billion state officials said. Year-to-date Personal Income Tax collections were $184 million above estimate and just 9.4 percent below prior year receipts even after the historic 21.25 percent personal income tax cut.

March Corporation Net Income Tax collections of $15.4 million were $6.9 million above estimate. Year-to-date collections of nearly $259.5million were $131.4 million above estimate and 11.2 percent ahead of last year, state officials said.

March Consumer Sales Tax collections totaled nearly $147.2 million. Monthly collections were $5.6 million above estimate and 5.3 percent ahead of last year, state officials said. Year-to-date collections of more than $1.315 billion were $23.7 million above estimate and 3.7 percent ahead of last year.

March Severance Tax collections of $48.2 million were $26.1 million above estimate. Cumulative collections of nearly $247.5 million were $25.2 million above the cumulative estimate.

Year-to-date interest income collections of more than $170.1 million were $137.2 million above the official estimate and nearly 117 percent ahead of last year.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

