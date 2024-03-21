Gov. John Carney endorses former housing authority director Eugene Young for Congress

Delaware Gov. John Carney has announced his support for former Delaware State Housing Authority Director Eugene Young’s run for the state’s sole Congressional seat.

The governor’s endorsement of Young came less than 24 hours ahead of state Sen. Sarah McBride’s news conference Thursday announcing additional “major campaign endorsers” to her own campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Carney said he’s seen firsthand the work Young has done to help Delawareans access affordable housing, implement programs that helped residents become homeowners and overseen redevelopment efforts throughout the state.

Governor John Carney (left) and former Delaware State Housing Authority Director Eugene Young (right) greeted students as they arrive for the first day school on Tuesday September 5, 2023 at EastSide Charter School in Wilmington. Carney has endorsed Young in the former housing cabinet secretary's pursuit for Delaware's U.S. Representative seat.

“Having served as a member of Congress myself, I know Eugene is the type of leader we need – someone who will roll up his sleeves and work together to find real solutions for the people of Delaware,” the state governor said in his endorsement. “Born and raised on the east side of Wilmington, Eugene has demonstrated a real commitment to public service. (He) has the skills, judgment, and commitment to service necessary to represent Delawreans well in Congress.”

WHO IS RUNNING FOR OFFICE: Our updated list of Delaware candidates, announcements

Current Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester is running for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Sen. Tom Carper, who decided not to run for reelection, opening the U.S. Representative seat.

The endorsement for Young comes about a week after the state Senate confirmed Cynthia Karnai as Delaware's new housing cabinet secretary and the director of the Delaware State Housing Authority.

Young said he was humbled by the governor's endorsement.

"Growing up on the East Side of Wilmington, I would have never envisioned that one day I would serve in the Governor’s Cabinet, let alone receive his endorsement for my candidacy for U.S. Congress," Young said in a news release announcing the endorsement. "I am campaigning to improve the lives of all communities from Claymont to Selbyville by standing tall to make housing, health care, and the cost of living affordable for all Delawareans.”

Young announced he was stepping down from the position that he’s held since 2021 in February to focus on his run for Congress.

RELATED: State treasurer, a former candidate for Congress, endorses McBride for U.S. representative

Divided Democratic endorsements

While Young has garnered the endorsement of Delaware’s governor, McBride clinched state Treasurer Colleen Davis’ support after the state official ended her campaign for the seat in February due to personal health concerns and the need to care for her father during his ongoing illness.

State Treasurer Colleen Davis, left, talks with state Sen. Sarah McBride after endorsing McBride for U.S. representative March 4 in front of Legislative Hall in Dover. Davis ended her own campaign for the Democratic nomination for U.S. representative in February.

Earlier this month, McBride also received the endorsement of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 81 union, which has nearly 7,000 members across the state, along with several other labor unions and PACS.

Got a tip? Contact Amanda Fries at afries@delawareonline.com. Follow her on X at @mandy_fries.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware governor Carney endorses former housing director for Congress