Gov. Jim Justice speaks about the conviction of Donald Trump in New York case

May 31—CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice, the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate in West Virginia, released a statement regarding what he said was the rigged New York Trump trial verdict.

On Thursday, Donald Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes when a New York jury found him guilty of 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payments. Trump called the trial "rigged" and "disgraceful" after the jury delivered its verdict.

"What is happening in America?," Justice said in his statement. "The guilty verdict against President Donald Trump is a deeply troubling and a politicized decision that undermines the principles of justice. The witch hunt against President Trump continues today."

"President Trump has always put America First and fought for the values that make our nation great," Justice said. "He and the entire Trump family are champions for America."

"I will always treasure my friendship with Donald J. Trump and the Trump family and never waiver in my support," Justice said. "We must do all we can to help re-elect President Trump in November."

