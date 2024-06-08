Gov. Jared Polis visits the Western Slope to finalize bills

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — June 7 is the deadline for the governor to sign the new legislation passed in 2024. Gov. Jared Polis visited multiple locations in Grand Junction Friday morning to finalize remaining bills.

He began at the Art Center, where he passed a bill allowing for a tax deduction on donations to nonprofits such as United Way, churches and other advocacy groups.

Next, he went to Colorado Mesa University to kick off the next phase of their geothermal infrastructure project. CMU’s aim is to become the first 100% geothermal campus in the nation.

Before heading to Edwards, Gov. Polis wrapped up his time in Grand Junction at the workforce center, where they are now providing more opportunities and funding grants to offer training to candidates entering the workforce, better aligning with employers’ needs.

The last bill of the year was signed there and will bring about… infrastructure changes to any educational building so that individuals with disabilities can receive an equal education.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.