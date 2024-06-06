Gov. Hochul considers business tax after congestion pricing delay

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After Gov. Kathy Hochul announced her decision to indefinitely pause congestion pricing in Manhattan, sources told PIX11 News that Hochul is now considering a new business tax to raise revenue.

But, that tax would require support from state lawmakers.

On the heels of the last day of the legislative session, State Senate Finance Chair Liz Krueger said the legislature will not rush to tax businesses, and called Hochul’s decision ‘reckless.’

In a recorded statement, the governor said she “couldn’t add another burden to working, middle-class New Yorkers,” and explained that “implementing the planned congestion pricing system risks too many unintended consequences for New Yorkers at this time.”

Mayor Eric Adams voiced support for Hochul’s decision, and called her “a partner.”

Supporters of the MTA’s plan to toll drivers up to $15.00, and more than twice that for some trucks, to travel south of Manhattan’s 60th street are now slamming Hochul’s about-face.

But with potential impacts stretching across the tri-state region, some who were opposed said they are now relieved.

“You have to scatter yourself around New York and pay one price for one place to go, it’s ridiculous,” Hector Rodriguez of Hoboken said.

“They stop[ped] it? It’s a very beautiful idea,” said Aboubacar Gouem of The Bronx.

The governor’s u-turn on congestion pricing is leaving some to wonder if her decision has any political underpinnings. A recent Siena College poll found almost 64% of New York City voters are against new tolls.

Meanwhile, Hochul said she remains committed to improving transit, and that the state is reviewing other ways to replace the $1 billion in yearly revenue that congestion pricing was set to bring in for transit projects.

