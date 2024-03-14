Gov. Hobbs needs to veto the Arizona Starter Home bill

The governor should veto HB 2570, the so-called "Arizona Starter Home" bill that would deregulate zoning and urban planning.

Nothing in the bill requires developers to actually build affordable housing or starter homes. Instead, industry lobbyists are pushing for changes to make it more profitable for their clients.

Sponsors and supporters claim that they listened to everybody. They did not.

Key stakeholders — think: neighborhood advocates — were never invited to the table. The process was fast-tracked in the Legislature without the opportunity for serious debate and discussion.

Zoning and urban planning are core principles that guide municipalities to help manage the future of our communities. HB 2570 kneecaps municipalities by preventing local oversight of our neighborhoods.

State leaders can address issues to help alleviate a housing shortage. While no legislative solution has been offered, Arizona has a serious problem with short term rentals; STRs take housing out of circulation for many seeking a place to live.

We urge Governor Hobbs to veto HB 2570. Tell our representatives to find answers to a complicated problem: more affordable housing, without upending zoning.

Neal Haddad, Phoenix

Kendrick has enough cash to upgrade Chase Field

The Diamondbacks have a majority stake owner who is a billionaire, Ken Kendrick. He doesn't have enough money to pay for upgrades to Chase Field that he wants done?

It is more than irritating that millionaire/billionaire owners whine about upgrades for stadiums and refuse to put up their own money while petulantly threatening to move their teams.

The Diamondback franchise has increased hundreds of millions of dollars since Kendrick bought it. Tickets prices have increased to the point where it is difficult for a family to see a game. Luxury boxes? For whom? Not regular fans. Not to Kendrick.

Fred Miller, Bisbee

Concrete slides need to go before more get hurt

I have been reading the different articles in regard to injuries to several people sustained from the concrete slides at various parks.

It seems to be a no-brainer that the parks department could add additional length at the bottom of the slides to slow the descent. I have to guess that these slides were designed for water pools.

Allan LeTourneau, Mesa

Lawmakers need to reform short-term rentals

What is with the Legislature's inability to learn? SB 1350 preempted local control of short-term rentals. Result? The elephant in the housing-shortage room: over 70,000 units devoured by investors. Destroying whole neighborhoods — and very towns.

Now, after creating the poster child for unintended consequences, lawmakers refuse to even consider any possible remedies to help suffering neighborhoods. With good intentions — but no impact studies — they bring us more preemption.

The "Arizona Starter Homes" bill (HB 2570), headed to the governor now, will decimate single-family zoning in most of Maricopa County immediately, as well as Tucson and a good chunk of Pinal County. (Ironically in communities with populations over 70,000 ...)

And ... they're working on HB 2720 — again, good intentions. It would apply to cities and towns greater than 75,000. This one preempts even more regarding guest houses ("ADUs").

Instead of 10-foot setbacks, it requires only five and prohibits requirement of kitchen facilities. But optimistically it allows cities to require "long-term" rentals of 90 days or more. Which we know will be flouted.

You can't fix housing without fixing short-term rentals. Period.

Susan Edwards, Phoenix

