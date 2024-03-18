Gov. Greg Abbott tells SXSW bands 'Bye,' and a Texas secession scenario | Letters

Fernando Antunes, left, and Bruno Stefani, both of Sao Paulo, record video of themselves on the escalator at the Austin Convention Center as they dive into Friday's South by Southwest activities. (Credit: Jay Janner/American-Statesman)

Abbott's right: Bands that pulled out

of SXSW fest shouldn't come back

Re: March 12 article, `When some bands pull out of SXSW over military affiliations, Abbott says good riddance'

May I suggest that going forward the organizers of the music for South by Southwest try to do a much better job in vetting the bands they invite to perform. The Statesman reports that because of the inclusion of military-affiliated organizations in the week-long activities, more than 40 bands pulled out of SXSW in protest. What a joke! Certainly, it’s the bands’ loss and not that of SXSW or Austin.

I agree with Gov. Abbott 100% in his comment of “Bye. Don’t come back.” South by Southwest objects, however, and issued a terse reply saying, “SXSW does not agree with Governor Abbott.” That’s very unfortunate and drastically diminishes any respect I ever had for SXSW.

Newt Hasson, Austin

What would happen if Travis County

seceded from the nation of Texas?

Should Texas secede from the Union, hopefully they'll find a new Capitol. Muleshoe comes to mind. Then Travis County could secede from Texas, apply for and obtain USA statehood, thus preserving Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, military protection, etc. And we would send two Democrats to the U.S. Senate.

Best of all, if someone from the new nation of "Texas" wanted to come to SXSW, they'd need a passport.

Brady Coleman, Austin

It's puzzling why many rural Texans

vote for GOP, against their interests

Can someone explain why rural people vote Republican? Perhaps they had their reasons long ago but it no longer makes sense. Republicans are the party of Big Business, not farmers.

They have refused to expand Medicaid in a number of red states and the result is some rural hospitals had to close. They constantly seek to make new tax breaks for the very rich while most farmers are not wealthy. Worse, they have, for years sought to destroy Social Security and Medicare which many rural people depend on. And then there is Obamacare, which a number use for lack of any other plan. Currently some GOP leaders are trying to force school choice on everyone which is comparable to defunding public schools to give people money for private schools. Rural areas often have only public schools and the money given to parents wouldn't pay all of the fees of many schools.

Rural people should think more about their (voting) choices.

Joanne Brininstool, Austin

The $200 registration fee for EV cars

is a political penalty. How is that fair?

The legislature determined a $200 additional registration fee for electric cars is fair since there is no gas tax for a driver of an electric car. It is certainly true that electric car drivers should help defray the cost of road maintenance (not that there is much of that to be seen). The current tax per gallon of gas is currently set at twenty cents per gallon.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation's website the average driver pays $9.52 a month in state fuel taxes. Of this, a nickel goes to public education. So, if we use TXDOT's numbers, the average gas car driver is paying $114 per year while electric car drivers are paying $200 per year. How is that fair? It can only be seen as a political stunt to support the oil and gas industry.

Jon Percy, Austin

SXSW's star power was nurtured

in safe learning environments

Some may wonder why an education conference precedes the SXSW festival here in Austin.

Attend a session on liberated socio-emotional teaching practices or cultivating growth mindsets and you’ll understand why.

The work of educators, policymakers and community leaders builds the foundation for future artists, musicians, and filmmakers. They create psychologically safe learning environments that cultivate mindsets of growth and empowerment.

The Meghan Markles and Dev Patels of the world, who draw huge crowds at SXSW, have life stories built upon the commitment of educators.

When we gather to explore art, film and music, we must remember that future artists are experiencing environments plagued by socially constructed barriers. Students are navigating agendas that stifle emotional growth, diminish learning opportunities, and fail to celebrate unique identities, whether through anti-CRT (critical race theory) politics or nation-sweeping book bans.

Gatherings like SXSW EDU remind educators that the burden of resisting these forces is not one they carry alone.

Autumn Robinson, Manager of Operations and Sales Analytics, Equal Opportunity Schools, Austin

The bygone days of full service:

Self-checking is a form of abuse

I remember the gas station attendants who came out and pumped my gas, washed my windows, checked my oil and tires.

They’re long gone. Who did that benefit? Not the customers!

Jobs disappeared and the oil companies and their investors got richer.

If you self-check, self-bag, and pay exorbitant prices, then you need to self-check yourself into therapy for self-abuse.

Mary Alice Altorfer, New Braunfels

To avoid catastrophe, elect climate

champions who will take action

I'm a grandmother who grieves the loss of the natural world and am committed to decisive action to protect the earth for future generations.

2023 was the hottest year on record - likely the hottest the human species has ever experienced.

And it's just going to get hotter - until we stop putting more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere each year than we draw down. The only way to get there in time to avoid catastrophic, irreversible consequences is if we elect climate champions who will make the changes we need now.

Climate champions are those who support goals based on best science, have clear plans to achieve them, and are committed to public accountability to get it done. Please make sure voters know we must have climate champions at all levels and know who those champions are in the general elections. While this can seem impossible in Texas and the prominence of oil and gas industries, it makes it even more important to get the message out.

Judith Liro, Austin

