Gov. Greg Abbott returning to Panhandle for updates on West Texas wildfires

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is returning to the Panhandle Tuesday morning, joining state and local officials in Canadian to offer updates on the deadly wildfire outbreak that has burned well over a million acres since last week.

The news conference is tentatively set for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Canadian Volunteer Fire Department station, according to an announcement from the governor's office.

This is Abbott's second visit to the Panhandle since numerous wildfires erupted last week, including the Smokehouse Creek fire that has burned more than 1 million acres and is now the largest wildfire in state history.

On Friday, Abbott joined officials for a briefing in Borger.

Before Friday's meeting with emergency management personnel, Abbott toured the areas impacted by numerous fires that have ravaged the Texas Panhandle since Feb. 26, burning more than a million acres, killing at least one person and destroying hundreds of structures along the way.

As of late Monday, the Smokehouse Creek wildfire, which was still burning in the Texas Panhandle and in western Oklahoma, was still only 15% contained.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Panhandle wildfires: Abbott returning to West Texas for update