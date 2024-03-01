Gov. Greg Abbott gives updates on Texas Panhandle wildfire efforts

BORGER — With the largest wildfire in Texas history blazing just miles away, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday gathered with state and local officials to offer updates about ongoing efforts to battle the historic fires and aid those impacted.

Before meeting with emergency management personnel, Abbott toured the areas impacted by numerous fires that have ravaged the Texas Panhandle since Monday, burning more than a million acres, killing at least one and destroying hundreds of structures along the way.

"When you look at the damages that have occurred here, it's just gone — completely gone. Nothing left but ashes on the ground," Abbott said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott receives a briefing from local and state emergency management officials Friday in Borger as fires rage across the Texas Panhandle.

Abbott confirmed one person died in the fires, though he could not confirm reports of a second death. Preliminary assessments estimate more than 400 structures were destroyed in the fires, he said.

Abbott praised the first responders working to contain the fires as 14 state agencies and 45 local agencies battle the blazes and aid in recovery.

"The largest fire in the history of the state of Texas cut a path so large that it exceeds the size of some states in our country, and it would have been far worse and far more damaging, not only to property, but also to people, but for those firefighters," Abbott said.

Chief Nim Kidd of the Texas Department of Emergency Management, who joined the governor for the briefing, noted at least five firefighters have been injured so far while fighting the fires. He said three firefighters were burned Monday night, treated and released. Another reportedly jumped off a truck and fractured a limb, while one injured a rib.

Abbott and Kid and warned Panhandle Texans that the worst of the wildfire disaster might not be over yet. They cited elevated fire weather conditions going into the weekend that could cause fires to intensify.

"We face enormous potential fire dangers as we head into this weekend. No one can let down their guard. Everyone must remain very vigilant," Abbott said. "Winds are going to pick back up; the right elements for a fire will be around."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott hosts a news conference with local and state emergency management officials Friday in Borger as fires rage across the Texas Panhandle.

"(Saturday) is going to be a bad fire day. There will be people that will be caught by surprise by that," Kidd added "Stay fire aware and weather aware. Continue to listen to (your) local officials. If they ask you to evacuate, if they order you to evacuate, it is for your own safety."

Kidd said the state will continue to work on a short-term and long-term basis to aid in firefighting and recovery efforts.

"We're not leaving here until the fire is out and until we're well on the path to recovery," he said.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Panhandle wildfires: Gov. Greg Abbott gives update on efforts