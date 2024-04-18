Gov. Greg Abbott is among TIME100 list of most influential people in 2024. Here's why
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
One of the world's most influential people is leading Texas, according to TIME magazine.
Gov. Greg Abbott is on the 2024 TIME100 list, which recognizes people who the magazine's editors believe are the 100 most influential people in the world in a given year. Abbott's political prowess landed him on the list, according to Philip Elliott, a TIME senior correspondent.
More: Greg Abbott takes his Texas-honed immigration message on the road with a visit to New York
Elliott cited Abbott's ability to embolden Texas' conservative base while staving off Democratic challengers as a reason for his inclusion on the list. Some of his moves, including busing migrants to sanctuary cities all over the U.S., have opened the door for him to follow in Trump's footsteps as a presidential hopeful one day, Elliott wrote.
More: Abbott is 'vice presidential,' Patrick says touting conservative polices at TPPF conference
"We have worked tirelessly to ensure Texas remains a beacon of freedom and opportunity for the entire world, and it is an honor to be recognized for all we have accomplished by being named as one of the most influential people in the world by TIME100," Abbott said in a prepared statement. "I am proud of the work we have accomplished and look forward to building an even bigger, better Texas for generations to come."
Other leaders on the TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2024 list:
Yulia Navalnaya
Narges Mohammadi
Donald Tusk
William Lai
Greg Abbott
Marina Silva
William Burns
E. Jean Carroll
Rena Lee
Javier Milei
Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos
Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani
Elise Stefanik
Diana Salazar Méndez
Jack Smith
Rachel Goldberg-Polin
Ajay Banga
Gavin Newsom
William Ruto
Giorgia Meloni
Li Qiang
Jigar Shah
Lauren Blauvelt
Andriy Yermak
You can view the rest of the 2024 TIME100 recipients here.
This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas Gov. Abbott named to 2024 TIME100 Most Influential People list