Gov. Greg Abbott is among TIME100 list of most influential people in 2024. Here's why

One of the world's most influential people is leading Texas, according to TIME magazine.

Gov. Greg Abbott is on the 2024 TIME100 list, which recognizes people who the magazine's editors believe are the 100 most influential people in the world in a given year. Abbott's political prowess landed him on the list, according to Philip Elliott, a TIME senior correspondent.

Elliott cited Abbott's ability to embolden Texas' conservative base while staving off Democratic challengers as a reason for his inclusion on the list. Some of his moves, including busing migrants to sanctuary cities all over the U.S., have opened the door for him to follow in Trump's footsteps as a presidential hopeful one day, Elliott wrote.

"We have worked tirelessly to ensure Texas remains a beacon of freedom and opportunity for the entire world, and it is an honor to be recognized for all we have accomplished by being named as one of the most influential people in the world by TIME100," Abbott said in a prepared statement. "I am proud of the work we have accomplished and look forward to building an even bigger, better Texas for generations to come."

Other leaders on the TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2024 list:

Yulia Navalnaya

Narges Mohammadi

Donald Tusk

William Lai

Greg Abbott

Marina Silva

William Burns

E. Jean Carroll

Rena Lee

Javier Milei

Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos

Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani

Elise Stefanik

Diana Salazar Méndez

Jack Smith

Rachel Goldberg-Polin

Ajay Banga

Gavin Newsom

William Ruto

Giorgia Meloni

Li Qiang

Jigar Shah

Lauren Blauvelt

Andriy Yermak

