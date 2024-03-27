Gov. Glenn Youngkin takes action on 67 bills, including gun safety legislation

Gov. Glenn Youngkin took action Tuesday on 67 pieces of legislation, vetoing a bill that would have banned the selling of assault firearms and signing another measure that creates tougher penalties for gun owners who fail to prevent at-risk minors from accessing the weapons.

“I swore an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States of America and the Constitution of Virginia, and that absolutely includes protecting the right of law-abiding Virginians to keep and bear arms,” Youngkin said in a news release.

Republican governor vetoed 30 bills and suggested amendments to six others.

Sen. Creigh Deeds, a Charlottesville Democrat who carried the bill to prohibit the selling or purchasing of assault firearms, called the veto “shameful” on social media. Four Democrats from Hampton Roads co-sponsored the bill, including Sens. Louise Lucas of Portsmouth, Mamie Locke of Hampton, Aaron Rouse of Virginia Beach and Angelia Williams Graves of Norfolk.

Youngkin also vetoed a bill from Del. Cliff Hayes, D-Chesapeake, intended to prevent impulsive violence or suicide by creating a five-day waiting period on gun purchases.

In his veto statement, Youngkin said the bill was unnecessary because Virginia had background checks.

“Virginia’s existing background check ensures that individuals prohibited by State or Federal law cannot legally access firearms,” he wrote. “The Virginia State Police use federal and state records and databases, including the Central Criminal Records Exchange.”

Hayes previously said he carried the measure on behalf of victims’ families from the 2022 mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart, noting the gunman purchased the firearm the same day as attack on coworkers inside the store.

The governor has until April 8 to act on legislation adopted by the General Assembly, which is narrowly controlled by Democrats. Since the legislature adjourned, Youngkin has announced action on dozens of bills. It would take a two-thirds vote to override any veto, a majority that Democrats do not hold in either chamber.

Youngkin acts on 84 bills: Marriage equality signed, election data sharing vetoed

On Tuesday, the governor also rejected a bill that would have required any gun owner in a residence with a minor to store the firearm and ammunition in a locked container or compartment, or in a biometric locking device if the gun is loaded.

“It would completely disarm individuals who cannot afford a storage device,” Youngkin wrote.

Meanwhile, the governor signed a bill to make it a Class 5 felony for a parent or caregiver to fail to prevent a minor from accessing their firearm — if such child was charged or convicted of a violent juvenile felony, or if the adult had received notice of a preliminary determination that the child posed a threat of violence to themselves or others.

The bill was introduced by three Democrats, but had also picked up some Republican support, passing the House with a vote of 55 to 43, and the Senate with a vote of 27 to 13.

Youngkin further amended a bill that would have required school boards to annually notify parents about the risks of improperly storing guns at home, including statistics relating to firearm-related accidents, injuries, and death among youth. The amended version instead directs the Virginia Department of Education to convene a workgroup to create a comprehensive list of the parental rights and responsibilities.

Katie King, katie.king@virginiamedia.com