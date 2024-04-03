Gov. Gavin Newsom takes part in state's monthly snow survey
New measurements from the California Department of Water Resources show it's slightly above average for the time of year.
New measurements from the California Department of Water Resources show it's slightly above average for the time of year.
The "magic number" for retirement savings has swelled to an all-time high, but Americans are worried they won't reach it.
February's JOLTS report showed the labor market has remained in a strong position while the Federal Reserve holds interest rates at multidecade highs.
We continue our 'Teams that will shape the Draft' series by looking at three teams - Cardinals, Chargers, Falcons- in the top 10 who have a settled QB situation, but could play a major role in potentially trading with other teams who could be hunting for a rookie QB early. The Athletic's Robert Mays joins Matt Harmon to breakdown how these teams can best leverage their unique situations.
Each dispenser comes with enough cleaning gel to last eight weeks — and it's even kinda fun to use.
Angie Harmon says her family is "traumatized" and "devastated" after an Instacart driver shot and killed her dog. The man claimed self-defense to police.
The Titans guaranteed $55 million to Sneed after trading for him.
Investors are growing gloomy about the chances the Fed will delay a rate cut until the second half of the year.
Seven open source foundations are coming together to create common specifications and standards for Europe's Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), regulation adopted by the European Parliament last month. The Apache Software Foundation, Blender Foundation, Eclipse Foundation, OpenSSL Software Foundation, PHP Foundation, Python Software Foundation, and Rust Foundation revealed their intentions to pool their collective resources and connect the dots between existing security best practices in open source software development -- and ensure that the much-maligned software supply chain is up to the task when the new legislation comes into force in three years.
Need to pick up some car cleaning gear? Armor All is one of the best brands in the game. Claim up to 47% off thanks to this Amazon sale!
Health premiums for employer-sponsored plans typically aren’t tax deductible, but in some cases, medical costs can lower your taxable income. Learn more about the IRS rules.
A California assemblyman has introduced a new bill that would give employees the "right to disconnect."
England’s National Health Service (NHS) said on Tuesday that “tens of thousands of children and adults” with type 1 diabetes will receive an “artificial pancreas” to help manage their insulin levels.
Rubrik, a data cybersecurity company that raised more than a half-billion dollars while private, filed to go public after the bell on Monday. Following quickly on the heels of debuts from Reddit and Astera Labs, the choice by Rubrik to pursue a public offering now could indicate that the IPO market is warming for tech companies. As a private-market company, Rubrik last raised a lettered round in 2019 when it closed $261 million at a $3.3 billion post-money valuation, according to Crunchbase data.
'Where have these been all my life?' Nearly 5,000 5-star reviewers say these colorful knives are a cut above the rest.
Food Network star Ree Drummond knows a thing or two about quality cookware — reviewers adore this sharp and stylish collection.
Share what Kurt Cobain meant to you in 1994 — and what he still means to you today — for an upcoming Yahoo story.
Mark your calendar: Target Circle Week begins Sunday, April 7, and runs through Saturday, April 13.
Nick Green, one of the company's co-founders, stopped by Found to chat about his company and the market's evolution since he first launched it. This argument is what helped Thrive Market become the first online grocery retailer that the USDA approved to accept food stamps. Thrive Market had to raise money from content creators and influencers until VCs picked up on the craze.
The Lexus LY 680 yacht updates the 2018 LY 650 yacht with more length and more room for passengers. It's available in Japan for now, starting at $5.1 million.
The unemployment rate is ticking up in states across the country but economists argue this might not be a sign of a looming recession.