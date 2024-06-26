Gov. Evers orders flags at half-staff in Wisconsin in honor of counselor killed by teen at Lincoln Hills

The American and Wisconsin flags will fly at half-staff through Thursday, June 27, to honor the life of Lincoln Hills School for Boys staff member Corey Proulx.

The 49-year-old died Tuesday after being assaulted Monday evening by a teen incarcerated at Lincoln Hills, a youth prison located in Irma, Wis., north of Merrill in Lincoln County.

Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #231 on Wednesday, ordering flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Proulx's life and service.

"Our hearts break for Corey, his family and loved ones, his colleagues at the department, and all those who knew and loved him," Evers said in a release. "By all accounts, Corey was a dedicated public servant who led with kindness and compassion in his commitment toward helping and supporting the youth he worked with."

Proulx served the Department of Corrections as a youth counselor. He joined the department in 2020 before briefly leaving in 2021 and returning in April 2023. DOC Secretary-Designee Jared Hoy called Proulx a "dedicated professional, colleague, and friend in the line of duty."

Evers' executive order said Proulx was "a devoted fiancé, father, son, loved one, and friend of so many."

What happened to Corey Proulx at Lincoln Hills?

Monday evening at about 8 p.m., a 16-year-old boy first assaulted a 25-year-old female staff member in a residence hall after returning from outdoor recreation, according to initial information from the DOC. She was taken to a hospital, treated and released.

The teen then assaulted Proulx, who hit his head on concrete. Proulx was taken by helicopter to a hospital for treatment in critical condition.

On Wednesday, Lincoln County Coroner Valerie Caylor said Proulx was confirmed to be brain dead. He was signed up to be an organ donor, and his family pursued that option, she said.

How long will flags be at half-staff?

Flags will fly at half-staff effective immediately until sunset on Thursday, June 27, as well as on the date of Proulx's burial, per Evers' Executive Order #231.

Where do flags fly at half-staff?

The American flag and the Wisconsin state flag will fly at half-staff at all buildings, grounds and military installations belonging to the State of Wisconsin, Evers' order states.

Why do flags fly at half-staff?

"The United States flag flies at half-staff or at half-mast when the nation or a state is in mourning," USA.gov says. "The president, a state governor, or the mayor of the District of Columbia can order flags to fly at half-staff."

Most often, it marks:

The death of a government official, military member or first responder.

A national tragedy.

Memorial Day or another national day of remembrance.

What is the difference between half-staff and half-mast?

Half-mast refers to flags lowered on a ship while half-staff refers to a pole in the ground, according to the Naval History and Heritage Command's blog. "Half-staff" is the preferred term in presidential decrees while "half-mast" is used outside of the U.S.

Journal Sentinel reporter Laura Schulte contributed to this report.

