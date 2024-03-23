Gov. Doug Burgum endorses Julie Fedorchak for North Dakota's U.S. House seat

Mar. 22—GRAND FORKS — Gov. Doug Burgum has endorsed North Dakota Public Service Commissioner

Julie Fedorchak

for the state's lone U.S. House seat.

"I'm excited to announce my complete support and full endorsement for Julie Fedorchak to represent North Dakota in Congress," Burgum said in a statement. "Julie and I have worked together to strengthen North Dakota's economy and unleash American energy. President Trump needs more fighters like Julie in Congress — an ally who will reject politics as usual and focus on getting real results."

Fedorchak, of Bismarck, is one of four Republicans currently in the House race, along with Tom Campbell, of Grafton; Rick Becker, of Bismarck; and Alex Balazs, of Cando. Trygve Hammer, of Minot, is so far the only Democrat in the race.

Fedorchak is in her third term on the North Dakota Public Service Commission, which oversees utilities, railroads and pipelines in the state. On the campaign trail, she has touted her more than three decades of experience in politics and energy policy.

"Gov. Burgum and I are aligned in our focus on government that is responsive to the needs of people and strengthens the engines that drive our economy, like agriculture and energy," she said in a statement. "This is the same approach I will bring to Washington, and I appreciate the governor's support for my campaign."

The Republican primary is, for now, a race to the NDGOP convention, where delegates will select the party's nominee. The convention will begin Friday morning, April 5, in Fargo.

Scott Cleary, Fedorchak's campaign manager,

told the Grand Forks Herald this week

that Fedorchak's sights are set on receiving that nomination.

"It has been exciting," Cleary said. "(Fedorchak) just got into the race in the middle of February so we're trying to get out and about as much as we can."