Gov. Doug Burgum absent as Pembina Gorge State Park breaks ground

Jun. 1—WALHALLA, N.D. — State officials broke ground at Pembina Gorge State Park, North Dakota's 14th state park, with a ceremony on Friday, May 31. Gov. Doug Burgum, who had initially planned to attend, was absent.

A spokesperson for Burgum confirmed the governor's absence and that he was in New York on Friday. Burgum appeared on Fox News earlier on Friday to discuss

Donald Trump's Thursday conviction.

The former president was found guilty of falsifying documents to cover up payment to silence porn star Stormy Daniels.

"Yesterday was a sad day for America," Burgum said of the trial's results on Friday's broadcast. "This travesty of justice."

Burgum had previously planned to attend the Pembina Gorge State Park groundbreaking alongside North Dakota Parks and Recreation Director Cody Schulz, Rendezvous Region Tourism Council President Angelle French and local youths Eva Robinson and Max Mostad Guests were invited to take part in a guided hike at the Pembina Gorge Trailhead or take a homesteading historical tour at Icelandic State Park as part of the event.

The park will be the state's 14th and newest since 1989

. The park's creation was announced by Burgum's office in May 2023, following the North Dakota Legislature's

approval of $6 million

for the northeast North Dakota recreation area during the 2023 legislative session. Burgum has also supported outdoor recreation in the state through signing an executive order creating a new

Office of Outdoor Recreation

earlier this year.

The North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department also received

a $2 million grant

in 2023 for the park project through the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund. The park's development will include an approximately 35-site campground, underground utilities, roads, six full-service cabins, a maintenance shop and a comfort station.

Governor's Office Chief of Staff Jace Beehler attended the groundbreaking event in Burgum's stead, according to an updated media release about the groundbreaking event. Though Burgum didn't attend, his office did issue a press release regarding the park Friday afternoon.

"Pembina Gorge State Park is a generational investment into one of our state's most beautiful areas," Burgum said in the release. "By adding campsites and elevating Pembina Gorge from a state recreation area to our 14th state park, we will attract additional visitors and provide more opportunities for individuals and families from North Dakota and beyond to experience all that this unique area has to offer. This project is an opportunity to enhance outdoor recreation, tourism and economic development while helping us recruit and retain much-needed workforce."