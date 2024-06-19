Gov. DeWine announces $10 million to support local fair projects

Area fairgoers may notice some upgrades at their respective county or independent fairs this summer.

Gov. Mike DeWine and state officials announced $10 million in grants to support Ohio fairgrounds and enhance fairgoers' experiences.

Locally, Ashland County, Crawford County and Richland County agricultural societies each received $106,831.54.

The money was awarded Monday as part of Ohio's County and Independent Fair Grant Program, which was established to support county and independent agricultural societies with improvements including upgrades to grounds, electrical and sanitation systems, machinery and equipment, and ADA accommodations.

The Richland County Fair will be Aug. 4-10 this year at 750 N. Home Road. (NEWS JOURNAL FILE PHOTO)

Richland County Fairgrounds getting new powerlines, transformers

Jim Schaub, president of the Richland County Agricultural Society, said money will go toward electrical upgrades at the fairgrounds, which are being done this week.

"We're getting new powerlines and transformers installed so we can increase the amount of electricity on the fair grounds," he said. "A lot of our electric is aging and in need of repair."

This year's Richland County Fair is Aug. 4-10.

Kids enjoy the fair rides Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 at the Ashland County Fair.

Ashland County Fairgrounds to see new roofs on three buildings

In Ashland, Cathy Rice, who is co-manager with Barry Litten of the Ashland County Agricultural Society, said the state money will help out the fairgrounds' roof projects.

Rice said the funds will pay for a new roof on the green (merchants) building, scheduled for July, and a new roof, to be completed after the fair, on the dairy barn. Rice said the state funds also will help to pay for the a roof on the Swine barn/arena.

"Our goals were to replace a roof a year. We had planned that and this will really help us out," she said.

The Ashland County Fair will be Sept. 15-21.

Penny and Benjamin McNutt came to the Crawford County Fair last year with their mom, Denise McNutt, and enjoyed having their faces painted by Dale Baer of Child Evangelical Fellowship. The fair this year is July 15-20.

Crawford County Fairgrounds to see grandstand repairs, electrical upgrades

In Crawford County, David Staats, fair manager, said the money will be used for repairs at the grandstands and updating electrical projects at the campground.

The Crawford County Fair is set for July 15-20.

“Investing in Ohio’s county and independent fairs means investing in some of Ohio’s most beloved traditions," said DeWine in a news release. “These improvements will ensure that our fairgrounds remain safe and accessible for everyone.”

Grants will support a variety of projects, including new grandstands, repairing or replacing dilapidated buildings, new or improved restroom facilities, parking and camping sites, and ADA accessibility improvements like ramp additions and improved pathways. Several projects include electrical upgrades, lighting improvements, and additional directional and traffic signage.

All 94 county and independent fairs applied and received funding. Funding for the program was made possible with support from the 135th Ohio General Assembly in House Bill 33, which specifies funds should be distributed evenly among all eligible grant applicants. Applicants were awarded up to $106,831.54, with two fairs requesting a lower amount. The program is administered by the Ohio Department of Development.

“Our local fairs are truly a place of agricultural tradition and celebration,” said Brian Baldridge, director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture, in the release. “People from communities everywhere come to visit and learn about agriculture because of the quality of programming at our fairs. These dollars will continue to uplift and improve each and every fairground across the state.” Ohio is home to 94 county and independent fairs across the state. The fair season officially kicked off June 8 with the Paulding County Fair and will wrap up Oct. 12 with the Fairfield County Fair. A complete list of Ohio’s fairs is available on the Department of Agriculture’s website.

