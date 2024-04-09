Gov. DeSantis signs ‘Victoria’s Law’ for drug awareness & prevention

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law on Monday that focuses on the opioid crisis.

In memory of the woman who inspired the Victoria’s Voice Foundation, the bill will designate June 6 as “Revive Awareness Day.”

DeSantis signed SB 66 at the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office with Sheriff Dennis Lemma, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, and Jackie and David Siegel.

The Siegels started the Victoria’s Voice Foundation in honor of their 18-year-old daughter, Victoria, who died of an accidental drug overdose on June 6, 2015.

“Spreading awareness of the dangers of opioids and expanding the availability and use of life-saving reversal medicines such as naloxone are powerful and necessary steps to help combat the opioid epidemic and save lives from overdose,” they said. “We could not save Victoria’s life, but her legacy is one of saving lives through her death.”

Victoria Siegel had a pulse when first responders found her unconscious, but they did not have overdose reversal medication.

The foundation aims to turn the tragedy into a national platform.

June 6 will help educate and empower Floridians on the dangers of opioid use and critical reversal medication to save lives.

Revive Awareness Day coincides with National Naxolone Awareness Day on June 6, which Victoria’s Voice championed for a bipartisan decision.

