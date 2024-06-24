Gov. DeSantis signs Florida ban on balloon releases

Twenty-two balloons, one for each year of Florida State University student Will Proctor's life, were released during a vigil held in his memory after he died over the weekend Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed into law a measure that would outlaw balloon releases in the state.

The legislation – "Release of Balloons" (HB 321) – was sent to DeSantis June 17 and was among the last 25 bills still pending from the 2024 legislative session.

Current law allows nine or fewer balloons to be released within a 24-hour period, but, as previously reported, this latest bill classifies the intentional release of all balloons inflated with a gas lighter than air as littering.

People who violate the law will be subject to a $150 fine. Of that, $50 will go to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection's solid waste management trust fund. For balloons over 15 pounds, fines can reach up to $1,000.

The penalties do not apply to a child under 6, according to the bill.

What's the need for the bill?

Birds, turtles and other wildlife can mistake balloons for food, which can hurt or kill them, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Balloon strings can also become tangled around animals' necks, strangling them.

Florida is now one of 10 states that has a law limiting or outlawing balloon releases, according to Balloons Blow, a nonprofit organization that advocates against balloon releases.

Balloon releases are popular during memorial services or celebrations of life as a way to commemorate someone who was killed.

Some stores, like Walmart, carry biodegradable balloons for this reason, but Florida's law wouldn't allow those kinds of balloons, either. In fact, there are no balloons that meet the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission's biodegradability requirements, according to a staff analysis.

Weather, research and hot air balloons that are recovered after flight would still be allowed.

The bill takes effect July 1.

Ana Goñi-Lessan, state watchdog reporter for the USA TODAY Network – Florida, can be reached at agonilessan@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Gov. DeSantis signs into law Florida ban on balloon releases