Gov. DeSantis signs $116B Florida budget for upcoming fiscal year

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which will start next month.

The budget is about $116.5 billion.

It includes increased funding for public schools and pay raises for state employees.

Read: Gov. DeSantis signs ‘safe exchange’ child custody bill

A series of sales-tax holidays are also included.

The governor also used his line-item veto power to cut nearly $1 billion of various projects from the budget.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.