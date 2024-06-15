Gov. DeSantis signs $116B Florida budget for upcoming fiscal year
Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which will start next month.
The budget is about $116.5 billion.
It includes increased funding for public schools and pay raises for state employees.
A series of sales-tax holidays are also included.
The governor also used his line-item veto power to cut nearly $1 billion of various projects from the budget.
