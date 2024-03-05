Gov. DeSantis to send additional police to spring break locations including Daytona Beach

Local police agencies around the state are getting a boost in law enforcement manpower and equipment from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over spring break and the surge will include Volusia County, according to a press release.

"The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) will be deploying manpower and tactical assets to popular spring break destinations like Miami Beach, Daytona Beach, and Panama City Beach," reads the release from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

“Florida does not tolerate lawlessness and chaos," DeSantis said in the release. "I am directing state law enforcement agencies to provide additional personnel and assets to local entities to ensure that they have the resources they need to keep the peace over spring break.”

So far, 17 law enforcement agencies have requested a total of 140 state troopers to be deployed to their jurisdictions to assist with spring break, according to FDHSMV. FHP will also activate 24 Quick Response Troopers in Bay, Volusia, Broward, and Dade counties for immediate response to incidents requiring additional law enforcement personnel.

South Florida will receive more than 60 state troopers, with most of them going to Miami Beach, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

