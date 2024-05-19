Gov. DeSantis reports record-breaking Florida tourism numbers with over 140 million visitors in 2023

Governor Ron DeSantis announced on May 16 that tourism in Florida has reached record levels, solidifying the state as a top destination for global travelers.

Revised figures for 2023 indicate that Florida welcomed over 140.6 million visitors, surpassing previous records. Additionally, the first quarter of 2024 saw 40.6 million visitors, the highest number ever recorded for a single quarter.

“Once again, Florida leads the nation as an unrivaled destination for tourists,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “These record-breaking numbers show that our work has made the free state of Florida even more attractive to visitors.”

According to the revised 2023 figures, Florida saw a 2.3% increase in visitors from 2022, setting a new benchmark. The state hosted 129.1 million domestic visitors, 8.3 million overseas visitors, and 3.2 million Canadian visitors.

The first quarter of 2024 continued this trend with a record 37.2 million domestic visitors, 2.1 million overseas visitors, and 1.3 million Canadian visitors. The total of 40.6 million visitors represents a 1.2% year-over-year increase and the highest number of visitors ever received in a single quarter.

“Florida continues to welcome visitors with open arms,” said Dana Young, President and CEO of VISIT FLORIDA. “The record-breaking visitation seen in 2023 and continued through the first quarter of 2024 reaffirms Florida’s status as a must-visit destination for travelers worldwide.”

Key Highlights from VISIT FLORIDA’s Revised 2023 Estimates:

Total visitation revised from 135.0 million (down 1.7% YoY) to 140.6 million (up 2.3% YoY).

Domestic visitation in 2023 revised from a decrease of 3.8% YoY to an increase of 1.1% YoY, marking the highest level ever.

Highlights from VISIT FLORIDA’s Q1 2024 Estimates:

Total visitors in Q1 2024: 40.6 million, a 1.2% increase from Q1 2023, the highest on record for a single quarter.

Domestic visitation in Q1 2024: 37.2 million, a 0.2% increase from Q1 2023.

Preliminary air/non-air ratio for domestic, non-resident visitors in Q1 2024: 38.2%/61.8%.

Overseas visitation in Q1 2024: 2.1 million, an 18.4% increase from Q1 2023.

Canadian visitation in Q1 2024: 1.3 million, a 6.9% increase from Q1 2023.

Total enplanements at 19 Florida airports increased by 9.4% in Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023, reaching 30.2 million.

Orlando International was the busiest airport with 7.6 million enplanements (+6.8%), followed by Miami with 7.5 million (+12.1%).

VISIT FLORIDA regularly revises visitor estimates to ensure data accuracy as new information becomes available.

As tourism in Florida continues to soar, these record-breaking figures highlight the state’s enduring appeal, bolstered by its natural beauty, world-class attractions, and welcoming environment for travelers seeking unforgettable experiences.

