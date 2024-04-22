Gov. DeSantis promotes environmental agenda, calls Biden 'weak' on school demonstrations

Gov. Ron DeSantis touted his dedication to Everglades restoration and water quality improvement Monday in West Palm Beach, noting a tally of $6.5 billion dedicated to environmental projects since he took office.

DeSantis, who spoke at the Cox Science Center and Aquarium on Earth Day, said the money has paid for multiple endeavors, including raising the Tamiami Trail, that have helped double the amount of water flowing south into Everglades National Park and Florida Bay.

This upcoming fiscal year beginning July 1, the state budget provides $1.5 billion for environmental improvements, including $614 million to projects outlined in the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan, or CERP. The plan, authorized in 2000 under Gov. Jeb Bush, included 68 projects meant to restore the River of Grass.

The $614 million is the largest state investment in a single year toward CERP, DeSantis said.

“I don’t think there is any other state in the country that has taken on projects this ambitious,” said DeSantis, who called the years before he took office a period of “benign neglect” when it came to the Everglades. “You are talking about restoring the plumbing of the state to how God intended it.”

Before South Florida was developed for farms and homes, Lake Okeechobee periodically overflowed its southern border, sending a slow-moving sheet of freshwater south to create one of the most unique regions on Earth.

The cutting of canals to divert water away from development and forging of roads that acted as dams disrupted that flow, leaving some areas too wet, some too salty and some too dry.

A key project for DeSantis has been the Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir, which includes a 6,500-acre man-made marsh to filter and clean Lake Okeechobee water and a 10,500-acre reservoir in western Palm Beach County. Florida’s responsibility was the marsh, which will begin taking water next year. The federal government is in charge of building the reservoir.

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at an event for the Central Everglades Planning Project on Jan. 25, 2024, in Palm Beach County. The project includes an Everglades agricultural area that features a 10,500-acre reservoir and a 6,500-acre stormwater treatment area.

In addition to two reservoirs being completed on the east and west sides of Lake Okeechobee, the idea is that lake water can be cleaned and sent south instead of being pumped out to estuaries, where it spurs harmful blue-green algae blooms and dilutes the brackish ecosystems.

“It’s so much more than the Everglades. It’s estuaries, bays, rivers, our communities, our businesses, our livelihoods,” said South Florida Water Management District Executive Director Drew Bartlett at Monday’s announcement. “Things are absolutely happening.”

But DeSantis’ restoration plans have come under fire by some environmental groups who say he has failed to address water pollution and water management.

“That’s why Lake Okeechobee is plagued by algae every summer, the northern estuaries are periodically pummeled with polluted lake water, and phosphorus in water flowing to the Everglades remains stubbornly high,” said Eve Samples, executive director of Friends of the Everglades. “Throwing taxpayer money at inadequate solutions will not solve Florida’s water crisis.”

The Friends of the Everglades, a nonprofit founded by Marjory Stoneman Douglas, has been especially concerned about whether the multibillion-dollar Everglades Agricultural Reservoir will be effective.

Following DeSantis’ remarks, he was asked about the pro-Palestinian demonstrations in New York. Columbia University officials said early Monday it would hold classes remotely after a wave of protests over the weekend.

DeSantis said that if he were in charge, he would send the Department of Justice to universities struggling with the pro-Palestinian demonstrations and expel students or send students on foreign visas home if they violate code of conduct rules.

DeSantis also called Biden “very weak” in allowing the demonstrations to cause such turmoil in the universities.

“Right now, particularly in schools up there, the inmates run the asylum,” DeSantis said. “The minute there are repercussions, you will see a change in behavior.”

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: More than $6 billion dedicated to environmental projects under DeSantis