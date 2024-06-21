Gov. DeSantis has one day to decide fate of bill creating right to stand ground against bears

Governor Ron DeSantis has until 5 PM Saturday to decide whether Floridians will have the right to bear arms against bears.

The legislation establishing the right to stand your ground against bears has been awaiting the Governor’s signature since June 7th.

The legislation gives Floridians the right to kill a bear if they believe it poses a risk to themselves or others - including pets.

A bear hunting season hasn’t been authorized in Florida since 2015, but Katrina Shadix with Bear Warriors United said she fears if the bill becomes law, it would become open season year-round.

“We’re basing the death of a species on feelings. Which is wrong. And like I said, there are no facts. If we go by science and facts, no one has ever been killed by a Florida Black Bear,” said Shadix.

State Representative Dean Black (R-Yulee) co-sponsored the bill during the legislative session.

“First and foremost, we’re trying to keep Floridians at the top of the food chain. We’ve had instances where Black Bears have attacked people,” said Black.

He argued there are protections in the bill to prevent poaching.

Immunity would only be granted if a bear kill is reported to FWC within 24 hours, and Floridians would be prohibited from keeping any parts of the bear.

“We have stand your ground laws for human beings. This isn’t that hard. If a bear attacks you, you should have a right to defend yourself,” said Black.

But Shadix argued the protections don’t go far enough.

“This is going to decimate the Florida bear population. And top of that, the kicker, that they don’t have to call and report they shot a bear for 24 hours. That gives everybody time to get rid of the evidence,” said Shadix.

Shadix told Action News Jax her team is prepared to file a lawsuit challenging the stand your ground against bears legislation, should the Governor decline to veto the bill.

