Gov. DeSantis must veto SB 280 to protect private property rights

Florida needs a statewide, uniform system of regulations for vacation rentals, but Senate Bill 280 goes about it the wrong way, and Gov. DeSantis should veto it. The bill gives local governments the ability to fine and regulate vacation rentals out of existence, which is not only a serious violation of private property rights but will crush our tourism industry and drive people away from the state.

That tourism is necessary to keep our economy going, and it’s essential to the success of local restaurants, retail stores and other small businesses that can’t exist on the dollars of residents alone. Earlier this year, the governor celebrated that over 140 million visitors traveled to Florida in 2023. According to a recent study, these guests spent nearly $5 billion on restaurants last year and contributed more than $15.16 billion to Florida’s GDP.

When you remove a popular lodging option, which is effectively what SB 280 would allow local governments to do, visitors are going to consider other states for their travels.

The disappointing part is that SB 280 seems to be driven by a false narrative that was recently repeated in an opinion column in this paper. The author essentially blames unlicensed vacation rentals as the root cause for a wide variety of terrible tragedies throughout the state. Those tragedies are not a reflection of the vacation rental industry, and it’s inappropriate to try to link the two to accomplish a political objective.

So, why exactly should SB 280 be vetoed? Well, the Florida Alliance for Vacation Rentals warns that the bill introduces a range of bureaucratic requirements that would burden both local governments and property owners. The excessive penalties through various fees and fines will lead to fewer vacation rentals and will discourage property owners from participating in the vacation rental market. This is particularly harmful to small property owners who rely on rental income for their livelihoods.

To further emphasize that point, I know a local retiree who owns three vacation rentals in Tallahassee to supplement her retirement income and help make ends meet. She rents them from time to time – last month, she housed workers dealing with the aftermath of the recent tornadoes in the city. These excessive fees and regulations could prevent her from renting her property when it makes the most sense to her and when it could help others.

Most vacation rental owners already maintain their properties in top condition, and it is in their best interest to be good neighbors. These homes add value to the neighborhoods and increase the curb appeal, which helps generate more property taxes. Not to mention that these vacation rentals generate billions of dollars in tax revenue for the state—in 2023, Airbnb collected a whopping $387 million in tax revenue in Florida, the highest of any U.S. state, not counting that generated by other vacation rental services.

Instead of trying to wipe out an industry that helps make Florida a top tourist destination in the world, feeds billions of dollars into our economy and supports the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of Floridians, we should look for a more fair and balanced way to regulate it. SB 280 is not the answer and will have severe unintended consequences that will be hard to reverse once it is law.

The stakeholders involved in this issue can work this out if they are given more time. Thankfully, Gov. DeSantis has the power to give them that time by vetoing SB 280.

Rennai Palmer-Kelly

Rennai Palmer-Kelly is the Broker/Owner of Regal Homes, LLC in Tallahassee.

