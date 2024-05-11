Gov. DeSantis and first lady visit Panama City Beach to help nonprofits

Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a press conference about the "Hope Florida Fund" on May 9 at Beachside Fellowship Miracle Center in Panama City Beach. He was accompanied by his wife, Casey, and their children.

Casey DeSantis, the first lady of Florida, speaks on May 9 during a press conference about the "Hope Florida Fund."

An attendee records Casey DeSantis on May 9 during a press conference about the "Hope Florida Fund" at Beachside Fellowship Miracle Center in Panama City Beach.

During an event on May 9 in Panama City Beach, Gov. Ron DeSantis and first lady Casey DeSantis discussed the state's Hope Florida Initiative and announced the awarding of $20,000 each to the following Panhandle nonprofits: St. Andrew Christian Care Center, Food for Thought Outreach, A Bed 4 Me Foundation, Caring & Sharing of South Walton, BeGenerous and Vision of Hope, according to a news release from the governor's office.

Another $20,000 was granted to First Baptist Church of Pensacola, described in the release as "one of the top five needs-meeting Hope Florida CarePortal churches in Florida."

"Hope Florida funding awards are made possible by the generosity of the Florida private sector," the release says. "Hope Florida utilizes Hope Navigators to guide Floridians on an individualized path to prosperity and economic independence by focusing on community collaboration between the private sector, faith-based communities, nonprofits, and government entities."

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Hope Florida Initiative is topic of Gov. Ron DeSantis and Casey DeSantis visit