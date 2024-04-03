Gov. DeSantis expected to sign transportation bill in Polk City

POLK CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak in Polk City on Wednesday morning.

The governor will hold a news conference at Florida Polytechnic University at 10 a.m.

He will be joined by Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue.

DeSantis is expected to sign House Bill 1301. The bill was signed by officers and sent to the governor on Tuesday.

