Gov. DeSantis appoints two new members to Leon County Children's Services Council

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday appointed two new members of the Children's Services Council of Leon County: former judge and state agency head Simone Marstiller and Brent Johnson, executive director of the local Radey Law Firm.

Marstiller, currently of counsel to the state's Gunster law and lobbying firm, and Johnson filled two vacant positions, maxing out the membership count at 10 members. The CSC is required under state law to have five members named by the governor.

As previously reported by the Tallahassee Democrat, area voters in 2020 passed a local referendum to create the council and generate funds through an accompanying property tax — up to $8 million per year — to address problems affecting children in the county, such as food insecurity and learning difficulties.

"I'm very happy that we have two new council members joining us and we look forward to giving them an orientation on the work that we are currently implementing and their contributions to the council," said Cecka Rose Green, the council's executive director.

Brent Johnson

According to a news release from the governor's office, Johnson has experience working in the public sector as a staff auditor for the Florida Auditor General. An accountant, he's a member of the American and Florida Institutes of Certified Public Accountants.

He previously served as senior manager for North Highland, a consulting company and was deputy executive director at the Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Johnson graduated from Florida State University with a degree in accounting in 1982.

Marstiller, an attorney, has extensive experience in public service over the years, spending time as head of the state's Agency for Health Care Administration, Department of Juvenile Justice, and Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Simone Marstiller

Marstiller also was a judge on the 1st District Court of Appeal, based in Tallahassee, from 2010 to 2015. Before that, she was interim secretary of the Department of Management Services, a deputy chief of staff to then-Gov. Jeb Bush and was his state Chief Information Officer . She also was an associate deputy attorney general under then-Attorney General Bill McCollum and executive director of the Florida Elections Commission.

She attended Stetson University, gaining an undergraduate degree in business administration in 1988 and a law degree in 1996. The St. Petersburg native has lived in Tallahassee since 1999.

"I've lived in Tallahassee a long time and I've gotten to do some really interesting things in public service, but the thing that really ended up mattering the most to me was working with and for at-risk children in the state of Florida," Marstiller told the Democrat in a phone interview.

"This is just a fantastic opportunity for me to do that kind of work directly inside my community."

Alaijah Brown covers children & families for the Tallahassee Democrat. She can be reached at ABrown1@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter/X:@AlaijahBrown3

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: DeSantis appoints two to Leon County Children's Services Council